North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 65,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 389,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 22,402 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

