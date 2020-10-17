North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106,295 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Lazard by 2,307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 49.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ opened at $36.95 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 64,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,049,969.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,861.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $549,182.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 250,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

