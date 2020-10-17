Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stake Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.09% of Northwest Natural worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 95.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Northwest Natural by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 1,600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $71,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,623.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.21%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

