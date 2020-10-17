Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,221,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,576,000 after acquiring an additional 158,291 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $2,230,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

CAH stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

