North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,925,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,535 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,275,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 246,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

