North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

