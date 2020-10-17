Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 1,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $13.38 on Friday. Epizyme Inc has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Epizyme Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

