North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,515,000 after buying an additional 744,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after acquiring an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after purchasing an additional 826,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $57.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.