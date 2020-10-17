North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 260,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 52,148 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 100,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.78 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

