North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,171 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.49% of Blue Bird worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Blue Bird by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $189.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

