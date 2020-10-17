Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 40,861.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,474,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,678,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 678,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after buying an additional 245,402 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $7,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.