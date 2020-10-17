North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Position in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 2.31% of Evolution Petroleum worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 9.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 184.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 206,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 134,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of EPM opened at $2.27 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.