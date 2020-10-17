North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. AXA increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total value of $64,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 731,193 shares of company stock worth $167,388,606. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $258.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.10 and a 200-day moving average of $197.75. The company has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

