Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $27,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

