North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $335,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.