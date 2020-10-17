Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,131 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 21.1% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,816 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 67,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.