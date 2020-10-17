North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE T opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

