Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

