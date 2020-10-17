Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.