Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Intel by 9.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,090,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after buying an additional 361,025 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 41,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,934,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.