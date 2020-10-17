Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 price target (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,519.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,433.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

