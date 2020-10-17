Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $475,176,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,519.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,433.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.