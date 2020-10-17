Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 3.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

