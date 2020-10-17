Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,937,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $3,734,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.34 and a 200-day moving average of $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

