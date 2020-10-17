Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 75.0% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,438.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,207.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

