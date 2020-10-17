Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after buying an additional 107,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

