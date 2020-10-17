Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 96 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,519.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,433.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

