Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 56,816 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 67,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 22.2% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 120.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.4% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 929,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

