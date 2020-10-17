Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TELNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TELNY stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

