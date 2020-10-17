Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $662,109.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,335.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demaree purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 58,302 shares of company stock worth $946,548 in the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after buying an additional 315,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,852,000 after purchasing an additional 951,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,827 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $15.80 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

