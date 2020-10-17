COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $38.83 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.