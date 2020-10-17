Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,356 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,149,000 after purchasing an additional 323,552 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,568,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 402.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 67,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 995,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,032,311. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,514,785. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $56.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $64.10.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

