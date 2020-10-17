Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Bruker worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Bruker by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Bruker by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

