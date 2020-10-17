Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after buying an additional 1,211,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after buying an additional 648,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,496,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,761,000 after purchasing an additional 205,508 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $306.27 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total transaction of $398,827.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

