Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,356 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of DSGX opened at $55.75 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 113.78 and a beta of 1.13.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.64 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.