Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,758 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,917 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,178 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $180,154,000 after acquiring an additional 537,738 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 770.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 165,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $148.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.91.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

