Scout Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,935,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Pool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,212,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pool by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after acquiring an additional 180,809 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,517,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,428,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Pool by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 327,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,910,000 after acquiring an additional 121,974 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock opened at $359.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.35. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $363.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $1,548,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares in the company, valued at $30,734,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total transaction of $3,101,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.