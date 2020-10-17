IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 175.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,527 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of IAA worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAA by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in IAA by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.01. IAA has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

