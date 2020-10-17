Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 156,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 49.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 50.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.71 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.