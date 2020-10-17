Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Entegris worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $166,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $209,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 15.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $224,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $81.41 on Friday. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

