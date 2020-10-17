Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,564 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ryanair worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 239.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 11.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 1.39. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

