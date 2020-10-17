Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 43,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $529,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $288,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,399,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,290,000 after buying an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. ValuEngine cut Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $30.85 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

