Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 39.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Moody’s by 55.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Moody’s by 16.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $289.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.34. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

