Scout Investments Inc. Sells 131,092 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,087 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 131,092 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,405,000 after buying an additional 701,464 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,708,000.

Shares of BHP opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $58.35.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on BHP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

