Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,781 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

NYSE:INFO opened at $81.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

