Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after buying an additional 1,159,035 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,387,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,754,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,363,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

