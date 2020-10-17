Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2,948.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

MFC opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

