Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 44,074 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Evergy by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,738,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 227,853 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 182,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

