Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 92.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American International Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

American International Group stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.