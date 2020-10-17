Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,737,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 255.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $200.93 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of -133.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,973,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $22,002,584. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.74.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

